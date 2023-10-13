A video capturing the tragic aftermath of Garry Mapanzure’s accident has surfaced on social media. The heart-wrenching footage shows the moments following a head-on collision involving the vehicle in which they were traveling.

In the video, Garry Mapanzure and the other passengers can be observed still trapped inside the car, awaiting extraction from the wreckage. The musician appears to be barely conscious.

On the other hand, his sister, who occupied the passenger seat, is fully conscious and can be heard crying out in agony upon being freed from the car. Unfortunately, her child did not share the same fate and tragically lost their life on the spot.

NB* Viewers Discretion is strongly advised