VIDEO: Couple filmed bonking during Travis Scott live show in Las Vegas Hotel room

Travis Scott’s tunes seem to have quite the effect, as evidenced by one couple who decided to get cozy with their hotel room window wide open.
Here’s the scoop: the rapper took the stage at the Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on Saturday night, just ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
While performing his hits, Travis Scott unintentionally played backdrop to a different kind of show. A couple in one of the hotel rooms overlooking the venue decided to engage in some amorous activities, completely unfazed by their audience.
It’s unclear whether the couple realized they were putting on a public display, but it’s hard to miss when hotel room windows aren’t typically tinted.
Some performers even acknowledged the spectacle on the mic, with one declaring, “That boy’s a legend.”
Despite some finding the situation uncomfortable and criticizing the lack of common courtesy, social media exploded with reactions.
As for the couple, it’s uncertain if any repercussions from the hotel or law enforcement followed, but given the visibility of their actions, it wouldn’t be surprising.
Remember the saying: what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas… unless there’s a camera involved.
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), which brings together the country’s army and air force wings,… Read More
In a sad incident which occurred on 11 February 2024 in which two male juveniles… Read More
Gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR), increased by approximately 25.3 percent, reports the Zimbabwe… Read More
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) through (General Notice 193 of 2024) has published a list… Read More
Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says Jonathan Moyo is… Read More
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the examination fees for the 2024 Ordinary… Read More