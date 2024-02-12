VIDEO: Couple filmed bonking during Travis Scott live show in Las Vegas Hotel room

Travis Scott’s tunes seem to have quite the effect, as evidenced by one couple who decided to get cozy with their hotel room window wide open.

Here’s the scoop: the rapper took the stage at the Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on Saturday night, just ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

While performing his hits, Travis Scott unintentionally played backdrop to a different kind of show. A couple in one of the hotel rooms overlooking the venue decided to engage in some amorous activities, completely unfazed by their audience.

It’s unclear whether the couple realized they were putting on a public display, but it’s hard to miss when hotel room windows aren’t typically tinted.

Some performers even acknowledged the spectacle on the mic, with one declaring, “That boy’s a legend.”

Despite some finding the situation uncomfortable and criticizing the lack of common courtesy, social media exploded with reactions.

As for the couple, it’s uncertain if any repercussions from the hotel or law enforcement followed, but given the visibility of their actions, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Remember the saying: what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas… unless there’s a camera involved.