Chiwenga announces coup via ZBC advert, Congratulates Mnangagwa before court settles Chamisa petition

Yesterday evening ZBC ran a controversial advert by Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, war vets, army commanders and the security forces congratulating Mnangagwa for winning Zimbabwe’s July 30 elections.

A Harare man who refused to be named described Chiwenga’s move as a media coup designed to threaten and intimidate judges who will preside over the MDC Alliance petition.

Former government minister Jonathan Moyo described the advert as disgraceful and unconstitutional.

Said Moyo:

“This political advert from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was all over #ZBCTV tonight to intimidate everyone, yes everyone, including the judiciary. Disgraceful. Unconstitutional. To describe a dwindling .08 decimal point margin for Mnangagwa as a “resounding victory” is lunacy!”