2 plane crash victims still missing? 5 tourists boarded for VIC FALLS..3 bodies recovered

Tourists plane crashed enroute to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

The accident victims of Friday morning plane crash in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, were four tourists and the pilot of the plane that they had hired. They were flying from Buffalo Range in Chiredzi to Victoria Falls for fishing and site seeing.

This was confirmed by the brother of the pilot who sobbed during an interview with The Mirror at the site of the crush.

Only three bodies were recovered and four identity papers have been found.

The brother who said he spoke to the pilot on Friday morning says he knows that there were definitely five people on the plane.

One of the deceased is from Finland.