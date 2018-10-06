Vice President’s divorce in dramatic turn…First wife fights back

HARARE: VP Kembo Mohadi’s ex wife, Tambudzani Mohadi, has petitioned the High Court challenging the protection order which the court had granted to her ex husband.

Tambudzani argued that the magistrate who granted the order did not have required jurisdiction to deal with the divorce impasse.

In September last year, VP Mohadi petitioned the High Court in Bulawayo seeking a divorce claiming his marriage to Tambudzani had irretrievably broken down.

On August 10 this year , he also approached the Civil Court in Harare seeking a protection order against Tambudzani, which was granted.

In her founding affidavit, Tambudzani said when Mohadi filed for an interim protection order she “did not see any reason to oppose the application since I had no issues complying with the interim protection order as set out in the DV3 form attached to the application.”