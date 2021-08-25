Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is turning 65 years today.

The ruling ZANU PF party has since wished him well.

“We wish Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. C.G.D.N. Chiwenga well on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

“We wish Comrade Chiwenga long life, strength, and good health,” said the party.

Chiwenga rose to prominence when he led a military coup that topple former strongman the late Robert Mugabe.

After the coup, he was appointed vice president by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He is also the Minister of Health and Child Care.

Zwnews