Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is in Chiredzi, Chilonga as government ramps up plans to transform Chiredzi into a major growth zone, says Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba.

Charamba writing on Twitter handle under his shadow character, @Jamwnda, Charamba said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assigned VP Chiwenga and responsible Ministries to develop a comprehensive strategy for development of all historically marginalized.

He added that the Vice President is set to brief local leadership before addressing different stakeholders on Government plans for the area which has been identified as a zone of major agricultural activity.

Meanwhile, the Chilonga area made headlines recently when the government approved the removal of for a lucerne grass farming project.

Around 12 500 villagers were on the verge of being displaced.

Under fire, the government then backtracked saying it will no longer immediately evict villagers to make way for a controversial project in Chilonga, but insisted that the grass irrigation scheme will still go ahead and the land is no longer communal.

-Zwnews