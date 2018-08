A Vic Falls man was crushed by a passenger train on Saturday afternoon near Masuwe River, a few kilometres from the resort town in a suspected case of suicide.

The 38 year old man identified as Hilton Makanda was crushed by the Bulawayo bound passenger train.

The deceased is said to have been lying motionless on the railway track before being crushed by the train.

It is yet to be established whether Makanda was still alive when the train crushed him. zbc