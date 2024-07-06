The entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning following death veteran actress Susan Chenjerai of the Mhuri ya Mukadota fame.

She was 83.

Chenjerai made waves in the 80s playing the role of Mai Rwizi, wife of Mukadota (Safirio Madzikatire.)

According to Earground, her daughter Maylene announced the sad news, leaving fans and colleagues in shock.

Chenjerai was a talented actress who brought joy to many through her iconic character (Mai Rwizi) in the drama series Mhuri yaVaMukadota.

Her passing is a significant loss to the industry, and she will be deeply missed.

Maylene’s announcement has sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and fellow artists, celebrating Mai Rwizi’s remarkable career and the impact she had on the entertainment industry.

Mai Rwizi’s legacy will continue to live on through her work, and she will always be remembered as a talented and beloved actress.

In recent years, she had dedicated her life to serving as a pastor, inspiring countless individuals through her faith and leadership.

Her legacy extends far beyond her memorable on-screen presence, as she touched hearts and minds through her work in both the entertainment and spiritual realms.