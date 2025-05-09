Seasoned sungura musician Alick Macheso will headline the entertainment programme when the prestigious horse racing event, Castle Tankard returns to Borrowdale Racecourse tomorrow.

Zimbabwe’s most prominent horse racing event, is hosted by Delta Beverages in collaboration with the Mashonaland Turf Club.

This prestigious event maintains its decades long legacy as the continent’s longest-running sponsored horse race and remains the only top notch race in Zimbabwe.

This year’s edition is expected to attract top drawer jockeys, veteran trainers, and thoroughbreds from across the region.

Apparently, the jamboree is more than only a horse race as it has became a big national event both on the business, entertainment and social scene.

From 10 AM to 7:30 PM, attendees will be treated to a full festival experience: open air braais, cold Castle Lager, and nonstop entertainment.

The musical lineup is billed to be as thrilling as the race itself.

Sungura legend Alick Macheso will lead the pack, with Zimdancehall heavyweights Enzo Ishall, Delroy Shewe, Nisha T, and the sworn crowd-favourite Chillspot Family providing supporting acts.

Delta Beverages Marketing Director Irimayi Muzorewa described the event as a celebration of “unity, excitement, and world-class racing,” inviting all fans to “Come Together with a Castle.”