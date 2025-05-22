Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has continued in his car donation expedition blessing veteran newsreader Reuben Barwe with a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 Series.

Posting on his X handle, Chivayo said this is his token of appreciation to one of the country’s greatest newsreaders of all times.

“Rrrrrrrrrueben Barweeeee , ZBC News… Harare!”…For over three decades, this has been a SIGNATURE sign-off by one of the most DECORATED veteran journalist and DISTINGUISHED news reporter that Zimbabwe has ever had.

I remember so vividly in 1987 when I was still in Grade 2, as a young boy watching ZBC TV News at 8pm on a “BLACK AND WHITE” screen 😂, ndaingo mirira that part ONLY when you sign off in STYLE, after eloquently delivering your report which would always be the first on MAIN NEWS.

You gained so much FAME for your unique style of reporting in communities, at schools and even street corners, where EVERYONE would imitate your unmistakable and CATCHY style.

“Rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrueben Barweeeee” In fact, I remember at one time being called REUBEN when I had reported my sisters for their mischief.

You have seen and REPORTED Zimbabwe’s history and delivered each day’s NEWS and current affairs as a PRO!!!

From the struggles of the past, to the celebrations of our independence, Heroes Days, and Defence Forces Days, through the dark days of COVID-19, and through every twist and turn of this country’s journey.

You have kept the Nation INFORMED and INSPIRED for a better tomorrow. From the days of the late President Mugabe to the Second Republic under President E. D. Mnangagwa, you have remained LOYAL, diligent and DEDICATED to your craft, delivering news accurately with an unmistakable pride of being ZIMBABWEAN.

This has been your remarkable journey from being a Junior News Reporter to a CELEBRATED CHIEF CORRESPONDENT !!!

But beyond the microphone, beyond the camera, beyond the newsroom, you have shown UNMATCHED PATRIOTISM, carrying Zimbabwe’s story both locally and across borders.

You have been CRITICIZED, threatened and tested beyond measure but you stood FIRM, loyal to your profession, LOYAL TO YOUR COUNTRY and loyal to your people.

In recognition of the DECADES of your professional and loyal dedication to the NATIONAL BROADCASTER and in honour of your patriotism, your excellence and RESOLUTE service as one of Zimbabwe’s finest journalist and news reporter, a BIG CONGRATULATIONS to you Mr. Rueben Barwe. Please GO AND see FARAI at FARAMATSI Motors, Club Chambers Showroom Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue your brand spanking new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 Series is READY for collection and FULLY paid for. To keep you afloat a small token of 100 thousand USD in cash pocket money is also ready for collection from my lawyer MR SIKHUMBUZO MPOFU at MUNANGATI & ASSOCIATES at your earliest convenience.

SO THERE YOU HAVE IT…Keep raising ZIMBABWE’S flag🇿🇼 high and keep reminding the WORLD through your gift that there is no better Zimbabwe than what we have, what we call HOME !!!!!