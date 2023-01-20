Veteran award-winning Mbira musician popularly known as Mbuya Stella Chiweshe has died. She passed on this morning at her Kuwadzana home relatives have confirmed.

Born Stella Rambisai Nekati Chiweshe on 8 July 1946 in Mujumi Village, Mhondoro.

She was married to Peter Reich, a German National

She was internationally known for her singing and playing of the mbira dzavadzimu, a traditional instrument in Zimbabwe.

She learned to play mbira from 1966 to 1969 when even fewer females played the instrument.

More details to follow…