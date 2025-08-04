Well-known environmentalist and Mukuvisi Woodlands director Allain Chimanikire has died.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Mr. Allain Chimanikire, a respected member of the Mukuvisi Woodlands family and a well-known environmental and tourism expert.

“Mr. Chimanikire passed away in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 3 August, at around 1am.

“He reportedly experienced severe breathing difficulties following a suspected bout of flu, and tragically passed away in his car as his family was rushing him to a nearby hospital,” The Mukuvisi Woodlands said.

Mourners are gathered at 20943 Elizabeth Park, in Ruwa.

The body will be collected tomorrow, Monday 4 August (funeral parlour and time for the church service to be advised) and will lie in state at the family home in Ruwa.

Burial is scheduled for Tuesday 5 August at Latosha Cemetery in Goromonzi (exact time to be confirmed).

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Chimanikire family and all who knew and worked with Mr. Chimanikire. He will be dearly missed,” added Mukuvisi Woodlands.

Zwnews