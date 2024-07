Image- zbc

Veteran broadcaster Andrew Kiposa has died.

Kiposa became a household name while working for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) before joining Star FM.

ZBC confirmed the development in a post on its X handle:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran broadcaster at Classic263 Radio, Producer/Presenter, Andrew Kiposa.

“Kiposa is a former ZBC reporter and camera person and was also a talented lead vocalist with Soul Train Band.”

