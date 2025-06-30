The Zimbabwe music industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of veteran guitarist, Clancy Mbirimi on Saturday.

Fellow guitarist, Clive Mono Mukundu has taken the lead in paying tribute to the artist who was a member of several local groups including the yesteryear, Harare Mambos Junior band and the iconic Mbare Trio.

With the Harare Mambos band, Mbirimi performed alongside notable musicians such as the late James Chimombe, Dave Ndoro and Tony Gumbo.

He is known for penning songs like “Rufaro MuZimbabwe” and “Buhera,” both of which were featured on the Harare Mambos’ only album.

Mourners are gathered at number 4 Mlambo Road in Mbare.

Zbc