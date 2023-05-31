Renowned actor Patrick Ndlovu well known for his role as Ntate Moloi in Zone 14 has died.

He was 85.

Ndlovu graced South African small screens for decades.

On Wednesday, Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA), which manages and stands in for multi-award-winning actors, announced his demise on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades”.

Apart from his role as Sizwe Moloi in Zone 14, Ndlovu was popular for playing Mr Thembu in the well known SABC 1 TV series Yizo Yizo.

“We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent.

“He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile, even when times were tough,” the agency said in their post.