Veteran actor Fanuel Tonganayi aka “Firimoni” of Gringo productions has died.

In January 2025, he made headlines after seeking help from controversial businessperson Sir Wicknell Chivayo.

Firimoni is a character in the Gringo drama series, portrayed by actor Fanuel Tonganayi.

He is known as the boyfriend of Madhumbe, the maid at Gweshegweshe’s house.

Firimoni is described as a dull character whose comedic effect comes from his appearance and actions, often leading to humorous situations.

Some memorable scenes include spending a night on the roof, being mistaken for a thief, and getting stung by a bee.