LATEST: Critically ill Chiwenga, Wife, “fight for life” at top South African hospital

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga remained critically ill in a South African hospital on Sunday.

Chiwenga’s wife, Mary, was also being seen by doctors over a heart ailment.

They are being treated at the NetCare Pretoria East Hospital, the preferred medical facility of the eSwatini royal family.

Chiwenga, the 62-year-old former army commander who only became Vice President last November after leading a military coup against former President Robert Mugabe, has not been seen publicly since attending a Zanu PF politburo meeting on October 4.

Two days earlier, Chiwenga had left a Cabinet meeting abruptly after he began throwing up and later collapsed according to government sources. In his last sighting, Chiwenga’s hands appeared swollen with the accompanying loss of skin pigmentation – a condition which he previously disclosed developed in November as he led the military putsch against Mugabe.

“It’s really desperate with him. He remains in serious danger,” a source said of Chiwenga’s condition.

agencies