Veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has accused varakashi team leader Jones Musara of stealing a picture of Gravelly Hill Interchange and presenting it as that of Mbudzi Interchange (Trabablas) above.

Chin’ono says it is embarassing for the leader of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s foot-soldiers to steal a picture.

He writes:

It is so embarrassing to see the leader of President Mnangagwa’s social media propaganda team, Jones Musara, stealing pictures of the Gravelly Hill Interchange, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Birmingham, England, and passing them off as the new interchange in Harare.

He is not alone, his team members have done the same too! It is the true definition and a verifiable act of misinformation.

This shows that they are not proud of the Babalas Interchange, which now stands as a monument to corruption after millions of dollars were looted in the name of building it.

What Musara and his colleagues are doing confirms that they accept the substandard nature of the Babalas Interchange and know they cannot sell it as an example of development.

Now here is the irony; the pictures they are stealing online show a British interchange built in 1972. They find a 53-year-old interchange in Britain more advanced than Babalas, which was opened on Friday.

Do not steal public funds if you want good things. Do not embarrass yourselves by using internet pictures to lie about something so easy to verify.

It simply shows how Musara, his team, and their boss, Mnangagwa, are incompetent, corrupt, and dishonest.

Zwnews