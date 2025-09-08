Image: The Herald

Thousands of Vapostori for ED yesterday conducted a cleansing prayer along Seke Road following an increase in fatal road traffic accidents along the link between Harare and the sprawling town of Chitungwiza.

Recently, 17 people died after a devastating accident between a 30-tonne haulage truck and a commuter omnibus.

More serious road traffic accidents were also recorded this year along Seke Road.

Thousands of Johane Masowe Chishanu led by Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira gathered to pray along Seke Road in Harare yesterday.

In an interview, Vapostori and vaZion for ED, led by Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, urged all road users to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“We prayed here in Chitungwiza for three days and today, Sunday, it was our last day to conduct these prayers, as you know that, ‘Nyika inonamatirwa nevene vayo.’

“Today we decided to gather here along Seke Road following an increase in fatal road traffic accidents and not only here, but in some parts of the country. We have seen that most motorists are negligent on the roads, while others drink and drive.”

Madzibaba Moses said some sections of the road had become blackspots.

“I would like to urge all road users that yes, we have conducted cleansing prayers, but they should obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents. They should also desist from drinking and driving, and avoid speeding at all costs.

He said they will continue to conduct similar prayers for the nation.

The Vapostori 4ED provincial chairperson and leader of the Velvet Shrine, Madzibaba Owen Chingondi, said they held the prayers with an aim of reducing road traffic accidents.

“We are here to conduct this cleansing to ensure that fatal road accidents along this stretch are reduced. It is worrying to note that several people have been killed while others were injured as a result of fatal road traffic accidents,” he said.

He urged transport operators to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy and that their drivers had adequate documents.

