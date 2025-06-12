File Image/ A Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers and crew has crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport in the Indian state of Gujarat, triggering a major emergency response.

Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, reportedly came down in the Meghani area of Ahmedabad just moments after departing the runway early Thursday morning.

Shocking images and videos shared on social media showed plumes of black smoke rising near the airport and flaming debris strewn across the crash site. Chunks of the fuselage and tail section could be seen lodged in a partially destroyed building, raising fears of extensive casualties.

While the cause of the crash is not yet confirmed, a video posted online appeared to show the aircraft descending in a controlled manner, nose-up, with landing gear extended—sparking speculation about a possible emergency return attempt.

Emergency services rushed to the site in search of survivors, but the devastating impact captured in early footage suggests the death toll could be significant.

Indian news agency ANI cited police sources confirming that 242 people were aboard the flight, including passengers and crew.

In a brief statement on social media platform X, Air India said:

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Aircraft tracking service FlightRadar24 reported that the plane’s transponder signal was lost just seconds after departure.

“We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after take-off,” the company confirmed.

