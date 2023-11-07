A UZ student and his accomplices were in court yesterday charged with allegedly murdering a bouncer after an altercation with a sex worker.

The student, Proud Tawananyasha Kaguda and accomplices Tinotenda Chivizhe and Terrence Nyasha Mugocha were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

They were remanded in custody November 11.

The court heard that on November 2, the three who were travelling in a Toyota Duet, picked up Mitchell Muranda, a sex worker.

They drove to Jazz 105 where Chivizhe transacted with Muranda.

After the sexual act, a misunderstanding arose between Muranda and Chivizhe over the amount paid and also Muranda’s money that had allegedly gone missing.

Muranda advised her colleagues back in the Avenues that her money had been stolen by the trio as soon as they dropped her.

Muranda and her colleagues hired a cab and went after the trio, who stopped along Sixth Street.

The deceased disembarked and went to the trio’s car intending to switch it off but the car took off when he was trying to get inside the car.

He is said to have attacked the trio trying to stop the car but they allegedly hit him with a bottle on the head and stabbed him in the neck.

The victim then fell out of the car and passed away along Samora Machel.

Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State.

