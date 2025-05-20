The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has started appointing adjunct lecturers in an effort to mitigate the impact of a prolonged strike by full-time academic staff.

A recent appointment letter dated May 2025 confirms that UZ is actively engaging professionals to serve as Adjunct Lecturers in departments such as Philosophy, Religion, and Ethics.

The letter offers a three-month appointment from 20 May 2025 to 20 August 2025, with remuneration ranging from US$2.20 to US$3.30 per hour, depending on the task.

The compensation includes preparation, assignment setting, marking, and examination duties, and is payable in Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG) currency.

This move aligns with a circular earlier issued to faculty deans requesting updates on teaching status across departments and suggesting names of potential experts who could temporarily step in.

Lecturers at UZ have been on strike for over two months, demanding a salary of US$500, up from the current US$230 plus a local currency component.

The university’s decision to hire adjunct staff signals a strategic shift to restore academic operations while negotiations with striking lecturers continue.

The contract for adjunct lecturers is flexible, allowing termination by either party with two weeks’ notice, and the offer remains valid until 23 May 2025.

