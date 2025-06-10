The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) – the country’s oldest and most reputable institution of higher learning – has plunged into a serious academic scandal as it takes a further battering on its already badly damaged image, the Association of University Teachers (AUT), which represents lecturers, says.

UZ is no longer considered a top university in Africa as before; it is currently poorly ranked N0. 49 in Africa according to Unirank’s 2025 rankings.

Before that, the UZ used to be in the top 25 universities in Africa, but its current ranking reflects a serious decline due to political and socio-economic challenges in Zimbabwe.

At one time, it plunged to 62 out of 100, reflecting the country’s education decline amid a protracted economic crisis.

With the current strike and its disruptive impact and such academic scandals in the process, the UZ is facing a gloomy future unless urgently rescued.

According to AUT, students at UZ, which is now fast being reduced to a Banana institution by Professor Paul Mapfumo and his incompetent administration,

are now permitted to submit any material as dissertations and projects without proper supervision or a formal defence in front of an academic board.

Instead, students simply submit whatever they have, and the chairperson arbitrarily assigns a mark.

Consequences of Compromised Standards: Degradation of Academic Rigour: By abandoning essential academic rituals such as supervision and defence, UZ risks producing graduates who lack the necessary knowledge and skills.

Loss of Credibility: This scandal severely damages the credibility of UZ degrees, undermining the institution’s reputation nationally and internationally.

Turning into a Banana University: The absence of proper academic oversight highlights how UZ has devolved into an institution where standards are sacrificed for expediency.

Roles of Key Stakeholders VC Paul Mapfumo: His leadership is under scrutiny for allowing these malpractices to thrive.

ZIMCHE Board @ZimcheOfficial: The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education’s inaction has enabled the erosion of academic standards.

Minister Frederick Shava @mhtestd: His failure to intervene decisively exacerbates the crisis.

Call to Action: The academic community must urgently demand accountability and restore rigorous standards, including proper supervision and defence of dissertations and projects, to protect UZ’s future.

Newshawks