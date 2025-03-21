Lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe have announced an indefinite strike beginning Monday, March 24, 2025.

According to Nehanda Radio, this is after years of unresolved salary disputes with the university administration.

Over the years, staffers at higher learning institutions had clashed over better working conditions.

Chief among the grievances are salary-related demands, including the decline in purchasing power of state universities workers’ salaries.

This, combined with the soaring cost of living, has left university staff struggling to meet basic needs such as food, housing, transportation, education, and healthcare.

Zwnews