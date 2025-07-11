The University of Zimbabwe has fired four lecturers, who are also union leaders, for their participation in the ongoing demonstrations.

They are demanding a salary rise from US$250 to US$2 250.

Meanwhile, the UZ admnistration has also suspended Chapter Chair Narshon Kohlo together with 5 students.

This comes after 3 months of failing to resolve lecturer crisis.

Commenting on the development, one of the trade unions leader Obert Masaraure said:

“Zimbabwe is witnessing a fresh wave of students suspensions and expulsions. The State is once again resorting to old tricks of deploying repressive ordinances to silence dissent.

“This tactic has been consistently deployed against students’ leaders. Majority of former students leaders have stories to tell. Zimbabwe now has a constitution with a comprehensive bill of rights yet students leaders can’t enjoy such rights.

“What has to be done to put an end to the abuse of power? Join us to tackle this issue as we hear from, @Narshon_Kohlo a recently suspended students leader, what does the suspension mean for him?

“@EmmanuelSitima7 , the incumbent ZINASU President outlines their push back strategy. Pride Mkono, a former ZINASU President and a victim of suspensions himself, shares perspectives on what can be done to address this perennial problem.”