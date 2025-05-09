In a major policy shift, the United States has suspended approximately $50 million (K1.4 billion) in annual health assistance to Zambia due to rampant theft and mismanagement of life-saving medicines, including antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) meant for free public distribution.

US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales revealed that investigations since 2021 have uncovered a systemic black market involving stolen drugs donated by the US and other partners.

A nationwide assessment of over 2,000 pharmacies showed that 95% were selling stolen medical products, with 45% stolen directly from US donations.

The remaining stock had been misappropriated from Zambian government purchases and contributions by the Global Fund and other international donors.

Despite repeated warnings and over 33 high-level meetings with Zambian officials, no significant action has been taken.

The US offered technical support to tighten supply chain controls and support investigations, but only a few mid-level arrests were made. No senior officials have been held accountable.

The forensic audit of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has yet to produce a public report, further eroding trust.

Ambassador Gonzales emphasized that the US cannot continue funding a system that “enriches fraudsters while patients go without medicine.”

While core medicine deliveries will continue until January 2026 to avoid immediate shortages, the aid cut signals a strong stance against unchecked corruption.

The US will still provide technical support for humanitarian purposes, but has made it clear: no accountability, no aid.

