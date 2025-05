Under the newly gazetted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act (No. 2 of 2025), all Zimbabwean motorists must now pay a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence fee before they can renew their vehicle insurance or obtain a ZINARA licence disc.

The fee is pegged at US$23 per quarter, amounting to US$92 per year.

This new requirement is aimed at boosting compliance and ensuring a steady revenue stream for ZBC.