The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a Bank in Mt Darwin Central Business District on 26/06/25 at around 0200 hours.

Three unknown suspects, armed with pistols, pounced on the bank, attacked the security guard who was on duty at the premises and then broke into the bank, where they blasted open a safe and stole approximately USD700,000 and 2.4 kilogrammes of gold.

In another case, Police in Bulawayo are investigating a robbery case which occurred at Old Nick mine on 25/06/25, where three unknown suspects, who were armed with pistols, pounced on the company’s offices and attacked three complainants who were present.

The suspects stole USD520,000 and two cell phones.

Police say more detailed information regarding the two cases will be released today.

In yet other news, police in Chitungwiza arrested Providence Shumba (32) in connection with a robbery case which occurred on 25/06/25 at around 2030 hours.

The suspect pounced on an Ecocash shop in Unit O, where he threatened two complainants who were in the shop counting money and airtime scratch cards with an okapi knife while demanding cash.

He stole USD180 cash, USD1000 worth of airtime scratch cards and two cellphones.

Police recovered the two stolen cellphones and USD500 worth of airtime scratch cards.

Zwnews