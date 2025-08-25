A staggering US$2 million will be spent on host the upcoming Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo scheduled for September 10-12 after it was shifted from Bulawayo, which has the needed infrastructure, to Mutare.

In Mutare, the cost of hosting the event has quadrupled due to lack of proper facilities as Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi and her senior officials seek to create rent-seeking opportunities to make money for self-enrichment.

This comes as it emerged Rwodzi is currently riding roughshod over the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) which is mandated to organise events like Sanganai/Hlanganani to promote, market and develop Zimbabwe as a tourist destination.

In terms of Tourism Act (Chapter 14:20) of 1996, ZTA is mandated to promote tourism, regulate the industry by setting and enforcing standards, and manage the Zimbabwe Tourism Fund.

It also has other functions, including licensing tourist facilities, collecting levies, and resolving industry-related issues.

Sources said Rwodzi is now not only running and influencing ZTA decisions, but has virtually taken charge of its day-to-day operations of the agency, including managing Zimbabwe Tourism Fund, which is illegal.

Given her overbearing powers and abuse of office, official sources at the ministry told The NewsHawks that Rwodzi and her officials were instrumental in moving the imminent expo from Bulawayo to Mutare because they want to enable themselves and their cronies to mint money from associated infrastructure, procurement and supply deals at the event.

Hosting the event in Bulawayo usually cost an average of US$500 000, but now it has shot up to US$2 million, creating opportunities for officials to make money.

“The Sanganai/Hlanganani which is now set to be held from 10-12 September was moved from Bulawayo to Mutare officially to enable other places to also host it, but this does not add any value to the event and in fact makes it more expensive.

We usually spent an average of US$500 000 on the event as Bulawayo has the necessary infrastructure at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds to host the tourism event at a competitive cost and return.

But now the expo has been arbitrarily moved elsewhere by authorities using their powerful offices and political power, not economic imperatives and calculations.

The costs will now be over US$2 million, but the returns will not change much.

Moving around the event to different places across the country sounds like a good idea, but then again it is not an economic imperative, it’s a luxury and a political action for officials to make money.

In this specific case, the minister, who is a well-known businesswoman in her own right, and her officials and their cronies have a self-serving agenda: to make money for themselves through various infrastructure, procurement and supply deals.”

Another source added:

“Sometime in July, ZTA sent a proocurement and logistics team to China to buy and ship containers with tents, chairs and equipment, as well as other things needed to construct a venue at Mutare Sports Club.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani carnival will be held in Mutare CBD.

At the time, Rwodzi was in Japan with President Emmerson Mnangagwa attending the Zimbabwe Business Forum in Osaka where she also signed tourism agreements to expand Zimbabwe’s hospitality footprint.

Rwodzi signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the Japan Tourism Agency, while Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando signed one with the Japanese Organisation for Metals and Energy Security.

A team was deployed from the Tourism ministry to monitor works in Mutare.

To host an international tourism expo like Sanganai/Hlanganani, ZTA, the responsible government agency, needs infrastructure, including a large venue with exhibition halls, meeting rooms, and catering facilities, as well as water and sanitation services.

Essentials include audio-visual equipment, Wi-Fi, IT support, signage, promotional materials, and staffing for logistics and visitor services.

There is also need to manage vendor relations for booths, entertainment, and security to ensure a smooth and impactful event.

“This creates vast, meaningful and valuable opportunities for those involved to make money. This is what is happening here. So the event was shifted from Bulawayo to Mutare mainly for individual interests, greed and money,” a ministry official said.

“A primary requirement is a convention centre or large venue with ample floor space to accommodate over 300 exhibitors and their displays.

“There is need for dedicated rooms for meetings, workshops, and presentations which are also crucial for networking and deal-making.

Food and beverage for exhibitors and visitors are needed throughout the event.

Reliable and fast internet access is crucial for communication and information sharing.

Multiple options for payment, such as speed point machines for credit/debit cards and cash withdrawal options (ATMs) are also critical.

There is also need for sufficient, clean, and accessible sanitation facilities for exhibitors, delegates and attendees, and other things like security measures to ensure the safety and protection of the venue, equipment, and people.

This will cost millions. I know officials are saying it will cost just over a million, but the reality is it will cost millions, and the biggest beneficiaries of that will be the ministry officials and their cronies.”

