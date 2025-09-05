Opposition leader Job Sikhala, who leads pressure group National Democratic Working Group, says he is offering a US$20 000 reward for information that may lead to the identification and arrest of assailants who bombed his house with his children inside last weekend.

The money was raised by his international and diaspora supporters during the launch of his book.

Sikhala said: “After inspecting the devastating damage done on my house and my properties through the terrorist attack done on the morning hours of Saturday 30th August 2025 in my absence when I was in SA for the launch of my Biography book Footprints in the Chains: The Life Story of Job Sikhala, a reward of US$20 000 raised by our international friends and the diaspora is availed to anyone who will provide the information leading to the identity of the perpetrators of this heinous crime who wanted to kill my children.

The identity of the whistle blower will be kept in utmost confidentiality. Please DM or WhatsApp on +263773756658.”