US President Donald Trump says the hundreds of attacks allegedly being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, Iran.

And he warns that any further attack or retaliation by the Houthis will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.

He adds that Iran has played ‘the innocent victim’ of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control.

“They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, ‘Intelligence.’

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire,” says Trump.

