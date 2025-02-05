The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe has paused its foreign assistance and is also reviewing all its programs.

The move is in line with the new Executive Order signed by President Donal Trump.

Apparently, today, Trump signed an Executive Order withdrawing the United States from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and prohibiting any future funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Near East (UNRWA).

The Executive Order also requires the Secretary of State to review and report to the President on which international organizations, conventions, or treaties promote radical or anti-American sentiment.

Zwnews