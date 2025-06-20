The United States of America’s State Department has told its embassies to vet student visa applicants for “hostile attitudes towards our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”

The Department says embassies can now resume visa appointments that were paused in May.

If you’re applying for student and exchange visas, US officials will check your “entire online presence”. Applicants must make their social media profiles public.

The US also expects everyone to have some visible online activity. “Limited access to, or visibility of, online presence could be construed as an effort to evade or hide certain activity.”