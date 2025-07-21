KoBold Metals, backed by U.S. billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has signed a deal with the DRC to acquire the prized Manono lithium deposit and ramp up critical minerals exploration.

The agreement is a twist in the battle for Manono, one of the world’s largest lithium deposits, key to EV battery production.

Australia’s AVZ Minerals has been locked in a long legal fight with the Congolese government over rights to the mine.

KoBold’s deal signals Kinshasa’s preference for the U.S. firm as the partner to break the deadlock and move the project forward.

Online sources