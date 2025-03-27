Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has warned fellow citizens against participating in the planned 31 March protests.

Posting on his X handle, Mliswa said civil discourse and engagement are likely to yield more favorable outcomes, devoid of chaos or tragic consequences.

Below is his sentiments:

The delicate balance associated with navigating this situation is fraught with risks, potentially resulting in severe legal repercussions for participants.

However, civil discourse and engagement are likely to yield more favorable outcomes, devoid of chaos or tragic consequences.

In my view, a more prudent approach would be to organize a peaceful protest advocating for the cessation of perceived victimization faced by Geza, thereby calling for his peaceful return, rather than initiating a treasonous uprising against a democratically elected leader.

There is an undercurrent of anticipation surrounding the 31 March demo, ostensibly led by War Vet Blessed Geza.

While I endorse the right to demonstrate as enshrined in our Constitution, it is imperative such actions be properly sanctioned, to avert unfortunate outcomes.

The Maintenance of Peace and Order Act of 2018 cannot be wished away but like its predecessor POSA has to be repealed first before you can argue about “sanctioned by who and under what authority”.

It’s not my creation but it’s there!!

Unfortunately you desire to adopt a theoretical approach in a context where pragmatic realities firmly govern the feasibility of certain actions.

In this instance MOPA. It’s essential to concede that this discourse transcends sentiments but is rooted in tangible realities.

Zwnews