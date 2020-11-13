HENRIETTA Rushwaya, Stephen Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda have been denied bail while Ali Muhammad has been freed on $100 000.

Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna ruled that Rushwaya, Tserayi, Mufandauya and Karanda have connections outside the country and have means to abscond trial.

Nduna also said there was high, risk of them interfering with investigations. They were all remanded to November 27 for their routine remand.

Meanwhile, the State has indicated that it will appeal against Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna’s decision to grant businessman Ali Muhammad bail.

Muhammad was today granted $100 000 bail coupled with other conditions.

Indications are that prosecutor Garudzo Ziyaduma will this afternoon approach the High Court to place notice of an appeal against Mr Nduna’s decision.

Muhammad is being charged with Henrietta Rushwaya, Stephen Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda on smuggling, unlawful possession, criminal abuse of office charges and obstruction of course of justice.

