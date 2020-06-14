Alexia Nyamadzawo, the 6 year old Zimbabwean girl who was murdered in Durban, South Africa over a week ago was buried in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe at Msasa Cemetery this morning.

A sombre atmosphere gripped the graveyard as the motionless body of the deceased minor was interred.

Her mother, Fungai Nyamadzawo who is being charged for the murder of her own child submitted to the court a history of mental illness during her appearance back in South Africa.

Zwnews