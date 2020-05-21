Yesterday afternoon’s arrest of Ward 23 councillor and opposition MDC Alliance Harare Provincial Chairperson Stanley Manyenga, by armed police officers at his Waterfalls residence, is connected to the flash demonstration which was organised by the Nelson Chamisa-led party members in Warren Park early last week.

Manyenga’s legal representatives, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), revealed that the opposition figure is being charged with contravening the current Covid19 lockdown regulations ‘including public violence following anti-government (demonstrations)’ held last Wednesday in the populous suburb.

By late last night, the Harare city councillor was reportedly still being kept at Harare Central Police Station where he was interrogated in connection with the fresh charges.

Since March 31, Zimbabwe has been on lockdown to mitigate the impact of Covid19- a deadly pandemic which has so far killed four and infected 42 nationals.

The Warren Park surprise demo hogged the media limelight for all the wrong reasons Wednesday last week after three female MDC-A Youth Assembly officials, including a sitting parliamentarian, were placed under enforced abductions before being dumped in visibly bad shape, at Muchapondwa Business Centre in Bindura.

The state has vehemently denied having a hand in the female trio’s alleged abduction despite initial confirmation by national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi that the three had, indeed, been picked up by the police for organising a public gathering in barefaced contravention of current lockdown regulations.

Zwnews