UPDATE: ex-Zanu PF official Maziwisa and ZBC presenter Pambuka jailed for fraud

Former ZBC presenter Oscar Pambuka and ex-Zanu PF, G40, legislator Psychology Maziwisa (pictured left of ED) have been convicted on two counts of fraud.

Pambuka and Maziwisa landed in the dock after their consultancy firm Fruitful Communications was favoured with a public relations contract by former Energy minister Samuel Undenge.

Undenge was already convicted on the same charges and sentenced to four years imprisonment by Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya. He is currently out of custody after appealing the conviction.

The two were accused of claiming payments from ZPC each time the company’s name was mentioned on ZBC news.

The state claimed Pambuka and Maziwisa never carried out any work for ZPC and billed the company for news articles produced by other reporters. ZPC was prejudiced of $12,000 on the first count with a potential prejudice of $36,000 on the second count.

“Cases of this nature are on the rise and it is court’s duty to ensure that all offenders get an appropriate punishment. A fine or community service will trivialise the offence. The charges the accused are facing call for a deterrent sentence since it involves abuse of public funds,” magistrate Lazini Ncube said in passing sentence.

“Pambuka was not supposed to claim any money for programmes broadcasted on ZBC because he was already on pay roll. The correct position is that he had no authority whatsoever to claim money from ZPC. I’m therefore convinced that the state managed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

Ncube sentenced the duo to 54 months each on the first count and 24 months each on the second count.

On the first count, 12 months were suspended on condition they pay back ZPC $12 000 by January 2019. A further 12 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

24 months of the second count will run concurrently with the remaining 30 months of the first count.

Effective sentence is 30 months imprisonment.