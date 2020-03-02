A traveller from the Hunan Province of China who was being examined for Coronavirus at Wilkins Hospital in the capital, Harare, has tested negative to the deadly disease, the Government has announced.

The latest development comes barely a day after the Harare administration announced that the visitor was being quarantined for coronavirus (covid-19) at Wilkins Hospital.

In an announcement on Twitter, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said:

“(Government) would like to update the Nation that the traveller from Hunan Province of China who was under observation at Wilkins Hospital, has tested negative to the Coronavirus(Covid-19).”

The announcement has cleared the air on social media reports that the Chinese visitor was found to be carrying coronavirus when he was examined at Robert Mugabe International Airport Sunday morning.

Zwnews