Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says the delays that have caused congestion at Beitbridge border post is not emanating from the Zimbabwean side.

There is trouble at the border, with traffic on a stand still, while queues are getting as long as over 15km.

Traffic has been swelling up for days now and according to reports, Covid-19 screening at the border is to some extent a contributing factor for the delays.

Mangwana has confirmed the that there is trouble at the border.

“We have been made aware of the situation at Beitbridge Border Post,” he said.

Mangwana, however, highlighted that the delays are coming from the other side, adding that efforts are undertaken to find a solution.

“Whilst the bottleneck is not on the Zimbabwean side, efforts are in motion to arrive at a solution that work for both sides of the border, that includes a possible review of the 2200 hours closure of the Border,” he said.

