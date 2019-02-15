UPDATE: 50 gold diggers feared dead in Zimbabwe mining disaster

Casualties in the Battlefields mine disaster near Kadoma could rise to 50 from the initial 23 reported yesterday, amid indications that more bodies could have been washed down shafts and tunnels that were flooded on Tuesday night.

The victims are believed to be trapped in seven pits with depths of up to 100 metres and the tunnels have to be cleared of water before the recovery of bodies can begin.

Many illegal miners had reportedly entered the shafts at Cricket and Bazter mines on Tuesday night before the mines were flooded after rains that pounded the area.

Deputy chief mines inspector Mr Tapererwa Paskwavaviri said the commencement of the retrieval process depended on the size of pumps available.

A supervisor at one of the pits at Cricket Mine, Mr Alex Mbudzi, said he recorded 23 people who entered the pit on the fateful night.

He, however, said more illegal miners entered the shafts without permission, raising fears that up to 50 people could have perished. Mr Mbudzi ruled out chances of people being found alive.

A worker at Baxter Mine, Mr Enock Madamombe, said he woke up to find himself immersed in water while sleeping in a cabin before he went to higher ground.

“We had not started work, but the four who entered the mine forced their way in. No one managed to come out of the pit.

“We had diverted water so that it does not affect our operations but the water was too powerful and destroyed the barriers we had put up,” he said.

statemedia