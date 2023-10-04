A former Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) official Sengezo Tshabangu, suspected to have signed letters that produced Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) double candidates has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament and local government minister purporting to recall CCC MPs, councillors.

Apparently, the Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), unprompted has reacted to the letter distancing itself from the said Sengezo Tshabangu insisting that it has nothing to do with plot to recall 15 CCC MPs and 17 councillors.

“We don’t know this Sengezo Tshabangu,” says FAZ adding that he could be a CCC member.

“Who is Sengezo Tshabangu? Whose tortoise is he? In pictures below, is Welshman Ncube, Sengezo Tshabangu and Gideon Moyo. Mati hamuvazive ku CCC here avo William Zambezi,” adds FAZ.

FAZ was accused of causing confusion in the CCC camp during nomination papers filing period by sponsoring double candidates.

However, the organization led by Central Intelligence Operatives denied the allegations.

Zwnews