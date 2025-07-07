In a statement seemingly directed at President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, ZANU PF foot-soldier Kudzai Mutisi says it is being insincere to complain about corruption.

Posting on his X handle, Mutisi said those in power should

“There are two kinds of Zimbabweans who have no right to whine about corruption on public platforms because it’s GRANDSTANDING & hypocrisy, or toxicity,

“1. Those in power – why should someone in power complain about corruption when they have the power to deal with it NOW???

“U can’t take such people seriously, they are grandstanding,” he said.

Mutisi added that people like lawyers should also not cry foul about corruption when they have the capacity to sue such elements.

“2. Lawyers like

@advocatemahere- unlike other people, lawyers have a unique ability to SEE corruption.

“They also know VERY WELL the procedures for reporting corruption & the kind of evidence required,” he said.

His comments comes few days after President Mnangagwa joined his deputy Constantino Chiwenga lambasting corruption.

All along Chiwenga had been a lone figure in denouncing corrupt individuals (zviganandas).

Chiwenga warned that their day of reckoning is approaching without fail. He warned that they will be punished three-folds.

Zwnews