Prominent ZANU PF foot-soldier murakashi) Kudzai Mutisi says late former President Robert Mugabe’s Alpha Omega Holdings collapsed because he didn’t understand making money unlike his successor, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Mutisi says in terms of making money, President Mnangagwa is in his own league.

“There are folks who want to draw parallels between President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s farming ventures and late former President Robert Mugabe’s farming business.

“That’s totally different ED is in his own league when ita comes to business. The man understands making money,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Mutisi said Alpha and Omega failed to beat the competition posed by Dairiboard.

“But most importantly, it’s the difference in products & target market.

“The Alpha & Omega dairy products had to compete with Dairibord et al. The competition was so tough that Alpha & Omega ended up relying on supplying products at ZANU PF functions & State events.

“President ED hired his brother to manage Pricabe farm PROFESSIONALLY. The farm has been doing great WAY before ED became President.

“His products don’t rely on govt or ZANU PF, they have a ready market locally & internationally,” he said.

Zwnews