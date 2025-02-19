Delta Beverages says it is investigating a bizarre incident of an alleged attempt by unknown persons who tried to gain illegal entry to its premises at Southern brewery through a water drainage tunnel.

Delta Beverages is a a subsidiary of Zimbabwe’s listed brewing giant Delta Corporation.

In a press statement, the company said the incident happened on 17 February 2025, and the unknown suspects tried enter the its premises via drainage pipes.

Delta Beverages said it is working with the law enforcement agencies to establish more information on the matter.