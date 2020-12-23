My fellow Zimbabweans, The year has been filled with challenges. The threat of COVID-19 and its subsequent disruption of businesses and the economy has forced us all to reinvent and re-evaluate our normal lives.

In spite of all this, you, the people of Zimbabwe, have conducted yourselves with dignity amidst these challenging times. Even in the face of quarantines, lockdowns and serious restrictions to our daily liberties, the hope and optimism of the Zimbabwean people prevailed.

My hope is firmly anchored in Zimbabweans. I am certain that our collective action and shared vision can lead us to prosperity. Over and above everything, we need to thank the Almighty for opening up the heavens.

In 2021, let us work our land, let us be the bread basket we used to be. I am certain that only maintaining our unity as a people of this nation will take us into the promised land.

May I wish you all fellow citizens a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

God bless you all, God bless Zimbabwe!

Source: ED Mnangagwa