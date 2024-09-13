Following the wrapping up of its operations in Zimbabwe, Unilever is now looking for distributors to sell its brands in the country.

Unilever already used DGA, a unit of Axia, as a distributor in Zimbabwe.

Unilever has been scaling back manufacturing in several African markets.

The company, one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies, pulled out of Zimbabwe after 80 years of operation.

The company announced that it would move to a new business model in the country, relying on local distributors in place of maintaining its own operations.

“Unilever will move to a new model that serves Zimbabwean consumers through a network of Zimbabwean distribution firms rather than through Unilever-owned operations by the end of the year,” Unilever stated in an internal memo at the time.

The company is hopeful that this approach will be more efficient and will promote business growth, create jobs in sales, logistics, and merchandising, and better serve Zimbabwean consumers with popular Unilever brands.

Zwnews