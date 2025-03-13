The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Conference for African Ministers of Finance kicked off yesterday in Addis Ababa, under the theme Advancing the implementation of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area: Proposing Transformative Strategic Actions.

As the outgoing chairperson, Zimbabwe opened the Conference by highlighting some of her tenure’s successes, which include making strides in regional macroeconomic stability and financial governance, strengthening development planning and monitoring, advancing AfCTA & industrialisation.

This include infrastructure Development and energy security, strengthening climate action and resilience, as well as leveraging technology and innovation.

This year’s deliberations will centre on enhancing intra-African trade, diversifying our economies, and climbing global value chains.

Zwnews